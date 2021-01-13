President Trump followed by Vice President Pence. SHAWN THEW / POOL / EFE

The House of Representatives is preparing to vote this Tuesday on a resolution formally requesting Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to the Constitution to declare President Trump incapable of carrying out his duties and obligations and stripping him of these. If at the end of the 24-hour period the vice president does not intervene, the Democrats have announced that they will vote on Wednesday the second impeachment of the president, to try to have the Senate remove him, the week before his term ends and President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

The play puts all the pressure on the vice president. Among the limited powers that constitutional legislation grants to the only elected office at the national level in addition to the president himself, is the content of amendment 25: the power to transmit to the leaders of both legislative chambers a written statement, approved by the majority of the main members of the Executive, that the president “is incapable of fulfilling the powers and obligations of his office”, and the vice president himself must immediately assume said powers and obligations as “interim president”. The glove thrown at Pence puts to the test the relationship, bordering on servility, that the two names who shared the poster of the Republican candidacy in 2016 and 2020 have maintained in these turbulent four years. A relationship that, in recent weeks, has obviously cooled down.

If the probability that Pence decided to betray Trump in the final stretch, and go down in history as a very short-lived 46th president of the United States, was already remote, it was little less than it was extinguished Monday night. Both met in the Oval Office and, according to Administration sources, they promised to continue working together “for the remainder of the mandate.” The fact that the meeting was the first interaction between the two since before the assault on the Capitol reveals the unusual deterioration of Trump’s confidence in who has been one of his most faithful squires.

The cooldown began on December 15, when someone convinced Trump that Pence was his last hope to reverse the election result he lost on November 3. The possibility that the vice president would object to the recount in Congress of Electoral College votes became an obsession for Trump. Pence studied the possibility with constitutional experts, who agreed to consider it unfeasible. The vice president’s team learned from The Washington Post, that Trump’s lawyers were even preparing a lawsuit against him. The fact that Pence relied on lawyers from the Department of Justice to neutralize the lawsuit, according to the Post, further enraged Trump.

The pressure on Pence included a call the morning of Wednesday, January 6, the fateful day on which the vice president went to preside over the Senate for the ritual of the certification of the electoral result. Following Pence’s refusal, the president publicly lashed out at him. “Mike Pence has not had the courage to do what he should have done to protect our country and the Constitution,” he tweeted at 1:24 PM. By that time, the Trumpist hordes, harangued by the president, had already taken Congress by storm. “Where is Pence?” The rebels shouted. The vice president had been evacuated from the Senate and was in hiding in a secret location on the Capitol. The president did not call Pence to check if he was okay. Not that day or the following days.

The president announced that he will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris next Wednesday. Pence, however, has confirmed that he will attend. The vice president has stood by Trump’s side in all crises. He even managed to dodge blows at the forefront of the White House’s erratic response to the coronavirus crisis, deftly navigating the schism between science and the president’s out-of-the-box. Now, his distancing from the Trumpist bases casts unknowns about his undisguised presidential aspirations.

