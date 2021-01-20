Former Vice President Mike Pence became the representative on Wednesday symbolic of a peaceful transfer of powers. In the absence of Donald Trump, his second in recent years served as the highest-ranking figure of the outgoing Government at the inauguration ceremony of the new tenant of the White House, Joe Biden, and also at the head of a republicanism that turned its back on his own leader to clothe the change to the Democratic legislature.

Rumor has it that Trump’s sit-in with the new president made many of those attending this Wednesday’s event breathe with relief. It is possible to think that, even, among the newly appointed. With Pence everything was expected to be correct, polite and smooth. With the former president, no one could calculate the tone of the inauguration. Turned in the last days in office into a ticking bomb, even to himself, it was impossible to determine if he would have a gesture or a statement outside of all diplomacy for the sake of arrogance even this act. So when he began sending out invitations to his self-dismissal at Andrews Base on Sunday, many stopped sweating.

Pence, a man devoted to the institutional, made the perfect host, but discreet. In the background. She sat in the same row as Kamala Harris, her successor and the person with whom she has had numerous conversations to prepare for this inauguration in the absence of her boss, who has not yet picked up the phone to speak with Biden. The former vice president spoke with Harris and other positions in the incoming Administration and was in charge of symbolizing the bond of democratic continuity between the two executives.

Disgraced since he supported the appointment of Biden and therefore abandoned the maneuvers of the Republican leader to fabricate an electoral fraud, the former number two has been weeks without receiving a single call from Trump. His old friend did not even contact him to inquire about his condition after hundreds of extremists stormed the Capitol and it became known that some of them were apparently hatching a plan to assassinate him. All this despite knowing that Pence was seriously shocked by these events.

If this last gesture of your number two has probably increased the anger of the outgoing former president, It is evident that he will not have sat well either that other Republican meanings have turned their backs on his party at Andrew Base to accompany Biden on a historic day. It is not just about former President Bush, who maintains a historic rejection of Trump, but about the party leaders in the Senate, Mitch McConell, and in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, who attended mass in the Cathedral of San Mateo. , prior to the investiture and that paid tribute to the victims of the covid-19. Despite the clamorous absence of a large part of senior officials from the Trump Administration, it was striking that Senator Ted Cruz, an emerging figure of republicanism, attended the event, who after the assault on the Capitol continued without hesitation with his boss’s script to attempt to prevent Biden’s certification by the Electoral College.