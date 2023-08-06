The former president of the United States and current candidate to recover the Oval Office, Donald Trump, likes to attack anyone he perceives as a rival, even if it is of the slightest importance. Since his former vice president, Mike Pence, announced his own candidacy for the White House in June, he had left her alone, given her tiny voting intentions in the polls. But that’s over: This week, Trump mocked on his social network, Truth, about the lack of “public, enthusiasm or loyalty” of voters towards his former associate. The reason for the change: Pence’s key testimony in indicting him for the grand 2020 election hoax. His once-faithful squire is shaping up to be a pivotal figure in what promises to be a landmark trial.

Pence, 64, is not a politician with glamor. Many adjectives can be applied to him, but “charismatic” is not the first that comes to mind. In many respects, he is the absolute opposite of his former electoral tandem partner. Where Trump is exuberant and fickle, the former governor of Indiana is discreet until he turns gray: always neat, always correct, the former president jokingly described him as “a textbook politician.” He comes from the most conservative and religious current of the Republican Party: he is a more than convinced evangelical Christian, who considers the fight against abortion one of his priority objectives. By his own admission, he avoids being alone with a woman other than his wife, Karen.

It didn’t seem like the most obvious choice to join Trump in the White House. And yet, being so opposite, the combination worked. The extroverted New York-raised real-estate magnate wanted a second with rural roots that would connect with the evangelical Republican base. A political path was opening up for Pence that would have been very difficult to achieve on his own. Throughout the campaign, and after his victory in the 2016 elections, both really liked each other. The former governor collaborated deferentially with Trump and willingly fulfilled a secondary role, without shadowing him and defending each of his decisions. Trump described his vice president as “a good man.”

Vice President’s Notes

After months of hoaxes spread by Trump about electoral fraud, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol ―“Hang Pence!” they shouted— to prevent US lawmakers, led by the then vice president, from certifying the victory of the Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 elections. Now, the new accusation for Trump, his third and with the most serious connotations for the American democratic system, has finished shattering the relationship.

The former vice president’s testimony and notes, taken in January 2021, are central to the case spun by special counsel Jack Smith over the past two and a half years. The conversations he had with Trump in the weeks leading up to the riot, and the notes he took about them, are cited, over and over again, in the 45-page statement of charges. Smith argues with them that the former president and six of his aides constantly pressured Pence not to certify the election results. Hence, his future appearance at the trial, as a witness, could be devastating for the former president.

On December 25, 2020, Pence called Trump to congratulate him on Christmas. According to the statement of charges, Trump “quickly took the conversation to January 6 and asked the vice president to reject the electoral votes,” to which the number two in the government replied: “I do not think he has the authority to change the result.” A week later, on January 1, 2021, the still tenant of the White House lashed out in another talk against his second for having ruled out a lawsuit to authorize him to dismiss the votes. “You are too honest,” he reproached her.

Pence – who maintains that his actions on January 6, 2021 upheld the Constitution, although he believes that Trump did not commit a crime related to the assault on the Capitol – did not want to have testified in that investigation. He tried to avoid his appearance until the last moment, even filing a judicial appeal against his summons. Only when a judge rejected his arguments did he agree to speak before investigators led by Smith.

“They asked me to annul the elections”

Like the rest of the Republican presidential candidates, the former Trump squire had tried to maintain a delicate balance between the need to distance himself from his now rival without confronting the many voters of the party that support the former president. An ambivalence that had not made him win fans: his voting intention in the primaries was around 5% before this week. His campaign did not reach the minimum of 40,000 donors necessary to be able to participate in the televised debates. To Trump supporters he is a traitor to the cause. For those who criticize the former president, he is the man who supported the greatest excesses of that government.

Following Trump’s latest indictment, however, Pence has taken on his former boss in much stronger terms than ever before. And he has not closed the door to testify at trial. “What the president kept that day [el 6 de enero de 2021] and, frankly, what he has said over and over again in the last two and a half years is completely false,” he told reporters in Indianapolis. “It is contrary to what our Constitution and the laws of this country provide.”

“The American people deserve to know that President Trump and his advisers not only asked me to stop [el proceso de certificación de los resultados electorales]. They asked me to reject votes, to return votes… Basically, to annul the elections. To fulfill the oath that I took before the American people and Almighty God, I rejected it outright,” he insisted in an interview with Fox News.

Although, true to his caution and his policy of swimming and keeping clothes, he has avoided ruling on the future trial or affirming that the former president committed any crime. “My focus is not going to be on the allegation or whether it is correct,” he declared Wednesday. “The president can present his arguments. But I am going to make it clear to the Americans in my electoral campaign that, despite what Donald Trump has said these two and a half years, I had no power to alter the elections. And that, that day, President Trump asked me to choose him over my oath to the Constitution.”

His campaign ensures that since the accusation, 7,400 more donors have joined him, a jump of almost 25% compared to those he had just a week ago. But his problems continue. His campaign collection – around a million dollars – is light years ahead of rivals such as Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Only 44% of Republican voters have a favorable perception of him, compared to 66% for De Santis, or 76% for Trump, according to a poll published by The New York Times. At a rally this Saturday in New Hampshire, a group of supporters of the former president booed him upon arrival: “Traitor, sold out!” they yelled at him.

The former faithful squire, meanwhile, tries to take advantage of the attention these days to draw himself as a man who does what he must do despite the pressures, to try to rise in the polls and to increase his electoral collection. The last offer of merchandising of his campaign is a mocking allusion to the insults of Trump: caps and T-shirts with the slogan “too honest”.

Threats and summary secrecy The US Attorney’s Office has requested the secret of the summary for the case against former President Donald Trump for his alleged attempt to annul the 2020 elections, after the current Republican candidate for the White House has published a threatening message on his social network, Truth . Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating the case, filed the request with Judge Tanya Chutkan as a matter of course, but specifically alluded to the politician’s message, concerned about Trump’s habit of lashing out at judges and prosecutors implicated in his troubles. courts and to divulge details about their cases. On Friday, Trump had posted on his social network (and in capital letters): “If you go for me, I’ll go for you.” intimidation on witnesses at trial. The judge has given the former president and his legal team until 5:00 p.m. on Monday (11:00 p.m. in mainland Spain) to respond to Smith’s request. The Trump campaign has defended in a statement that the message published by his leader is a “political speech”, implying that it is directed at his electoral rivals and not against anyone involved in the court case.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.