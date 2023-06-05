It’s official. Donald Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, is competing against his boss and against the other candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Pence, who has been running for a long time, has officially presented the papers that make him candidate and is scheduled to launch his campaign this week.

The new candidate has an interview scheduled for this Wednesday with CNN in prime time. The format, with public assistance, will be similar to that of the controversial interview with Trump a few weeks ago and will be broadcast live from Iowa, the first state where Republican voters will express their preferences in the primary race. Last week it emerged that the former vice president plans to release a video and participate in an event in Des Moines (Iowa’s capital and largest city) this Wednesday to present his campaign.

Pence clashed with Trump in the latter part of his term, when the then-president refused to concede his lopsided defeat in the November 2020 election to Joe Biden and resisted an orderly transition of power. The former vice president has had to testify as a witness in one of the judicial investigations opened against his former boss.

The now candidate arrives with his own clear judicial horizon. The Department of Justice has just shelved the investigation into the classified documents he improperly took to his home after leaving office. The Prosecutor’s Office has informed Pence of the closure of the investigation in a letter dated June 1 in which it ensures that no charges will be filed. At the end of January it emerged that the assistants of Trump’s former vice president discovered a dozen documents with classification marks as secrets in his Indiana home. Pence thus joined Trump and Biden, who also improperly took confidential documents to their private homes.

The Republican primaries are very crowded. The big favorite is Trump. His main rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Farthest away in the polls is Pence himself. The former United States ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley; the only black Republican senator, Tim Scott; former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison; billionaire biotech entrepreneur and scourge of woke ideology Vivek Ramaswamy; fellow businessman Perry Johnson; political commentator Larry Elder, and politician and businessman Rollan Roberts, son of the West Virginia senator of the same name.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a sworn enemy of Trump, is also expected to present his candidacy this Tuesday. In addition, other names sound, some as probable, others more speculative, such as the governors of North Dakota, Doug Burgum; from New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, and from Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, among others.

The main beneficiary of the flood of candidates willing to challenge Donald Trump may end up being the former president himself. The fact that many take the step shows that they do not see him in as solid a position as the polls suggest. At the same time, the division of the vote between different alternatives may end up ensuring his victory.

Given the proliferation of candidacies, the Republican Party has decided to set minimum thresholds for voting intentions and the number of donors to be able to participate in electoral debates, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced this Friday.

To participate, a candidate must have at least a 1% voting intention in three national polls or, alternatively, 1% in two national polls, plus 1% in a state poll from two different states from the top of the primaries. (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina). In addition, they must have 40,000 different donors, with a minimum of 200 donors in more than 20 States.

The meeting will take place in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) on August 23. If too many candidates met the conditions, the debate would be held in two rounds: part of the candidates on August 23 and another part the following day.

The big unknown remains whether Trump, the favorite in the Republican primaries, will volunteer to participate. So far he has given indications that he prefers to stay on the sidelines and not risk the comfortable lead he enjoys in the polls against Ron DeSantis, his strongest rival, and the other candidates. Those who participate must agree not to attend any debate not authorized by the RNC for the remainder of the electoral cycle and to support the party’s final candidate.

