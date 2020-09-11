Mike Pence and Donald Trump within the Oval Workplace of the White Home, Washington on September 4, 2020 (POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

He has been Donald Trump’s vice-president for 4 years, however we actually do not know a lot about him. Mike Pence is 61, was born in Indiana, his household is of Irish descent and of Catholic religion. Throughout his research, he transformed and have become an evangelical Christian, right here we are saying of him that he’s a “born once more”.

His political profession started within the early 2000s. In 2012, he was elected governor of Indiana, then Trump finally selected him to be his working mate in 2016. And Mike Pence turned the next yr the forty eighth Vice President of the States -United. When requested to outline himself, he says: “I am a Christian, Conservative, and Republican“, all the time in that order.

Pence speaks to the Christian and conservative a part of the Trumpist voters: it was he who additionally pushed the president to take part in January within the nice annual anti-abortion march in Washington. He explains that he all the time makes positive to by no means be alone in a room with a girl, besides his personal.

And Donald Trump lastly selected to maintain it on his ticket for 2020.

It was not a given: on the finish of final yr, we puzzled if the previous ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was not going to turn into the president’s working mate. However no, Pence remains to be there, discreet sufficient to not overshadow Donald Trump, conservative sufficient to speak to white evangelicals, who 4 years in the past voted overwhelmingly, over 80%, for the New York billionaire. and his working mate.