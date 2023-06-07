Something is missing from Mike Pence’s campaign launch video for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Someone, actually. There are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, his political enemies. Two former presidents appear: Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, whom he takes as an example. And there is a review of his political career, which even includes images of Pence with Benjamin Netanyahu or Vladimir Putin, but the one who does not appear in two minutes and 44 seconds is the one who was his boss while he was vice president: Donald Trump. He Pence neither takes it on the screen nor mentions it, except perhaps, implicitly, in a sentence that at first seems directed at Biden: “Each moment requires a different leadership,” he says.

Pence’s candidacy was officially registered this Monday and his debut was already expected this Wednesday with a video, an act in Des Moines (Iowa) and an interview with the public on the CNN news network. Pence has actually been campaigning for weeks in Iowa, the first state in which he will face off against the other Republican candidates in a tightly packed nomination race in which the overwhelming favorite is former President Donald Trump and the emerging alternative, the governor of Florida: Ron DeSantis.

The only candidate who has gone straight for Trump’s jugular so far has been Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, who entered the race on Tuesday saying that a guy “lonely, self-centered, selfish and in love with the mirror cannot be a leader.” ”, in reference to the one who was his former friend. The rest of the candidates are trying to maintain a delicate balance between not upsetting the Republican base, mostly Trumpists, and making them see that the former president has less chance of being elected to the White House if he passes the Republican cut.

However, as the campaign progresses, the attacks and criticisms of Trump become more frequent. DeSantis completely avoided them the day he presented his candidacy, but then he has raised the tone somewhat in the electoral acts in which he has participated.

For Pence, that balance is especially difficult. The loyal vice president, willing to stay in the background, support his boss and avoid criticizing him despite the big slippages of his presidency, stood up when Trump wanted him to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won by a vast majority (306 to 232 electoral votes and seven million votes apart).

Pence was a front-row witness to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He refused to comply with Trump’s request to stop the certification of Biden’s victory in Congress that day. That refusal earned him the ire of his boss and his followers. The mob chanted “let’s hang Mike Pence” as he forced his way toward the Capitol.

A good part of Trump’s followers, installed in the electoral theft hoax, have still not forgiven him. “It would be easy to be left out. But that’s not how I was raised. That is why today, before God and my family, I announce that I am running for the presidency of the United States, ”he says in the video.

At his campaign launch, Pence chooses to completely ignore Trump and attacks Biden directly: “Today, our country has many problems. President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad. The American dream is being crushed under runaway inflation. Wages are falling, recession looming. Our southern border is under siege, and the enemies of freedom are on the march across the world. And the old American values ​​are under assault like never before. We are better than this. We can turn this country around, but each moment demands a different leadership. Today our party and our country need a leader who appeals, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature,” says the former vice president.

“We can take this country back. We can defend our nation and secure our border. We can jump-start our economy, and put our nation back on the path of a balanced budget, defend our liberties, and give America a new lease on life,” she continues.

In addition to the aforementioned Pence, Trump, DeSantis and Christie, the former United States ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley; the only black Republican senator, Tim Scott; former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison; billionaire biotech entrepreneur and scourge of woke ideology Vivek Ramaswamy; fellow businessman Perry Johnson; political commentator Larry Elder, and politician and businessman Rollan Roberts, son of the West Virginia senator of the same name. It is also expected that Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota, present his candidacy this Wednesday. The one that has been ruled out is the governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, an opponent of Trump who also sounded in the pools.

