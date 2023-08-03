After repeatedly refusing to testify against his former presidential running mate, with whom he won the White House in 2017, Mike Pence is now playing a key role in the four new charges the Justice Department has brought against Trump. last August first. A call between the two that occurred on Christmas 2020 appears as key evidence of the involvement of the former Republican president in the assault on the Capitol in January 2021.

“Unfortunately, the president was surrounded by a group of wacko lawyers who would not stop telling him what his ears wanted to hear (…) Ultimately, the president continued to demand that he be elected over the Constitution,” Pence said during a campaign rally in Indiana.

In addition, after the announcement of the four new criminal charges by the Department of Justice against Trump on August 1, the former vice president reacted through a statement to public opinion. One in which he claimed that these accusations were a demonstration that “anyone who puts himself above the Constitution should never be president of the United States.”

On the other hand, Trump has already responded to his former running mate through a post on his TruthSocial profile, the social network he owns, stating that he “feels bad” for Pence and his low popularity among Republicans. Furthermore, he claimed that in his capacity as vice president “he had a power that he did not understand.”





“He did not fight electoral fraud, which we can now easily demonstrate based on the most recent false accusation and the information that will have to be made available to us (…) The vice presidency had a power that Mike did not understand,” Trump sentenced in his network social.

This crossover of statements is based on the leading appearance of Mike Pence in the new charges by the Department of Justice. Especially, in a phone call between the president and vice president that he could prove Trump’s intentions to remain in the White House despite his electoral defeat against Joe Biden, and that he would have caused the assault on the Capitol in the first days of 2021 .

A Christmas call, the trigger for the new accusations

The name of the former US vice president appears numerous times in the accusatory text presented Tuesday by the special prosecutor in charge of the process, Jack Smith, but not in an incriminating way for Pence. On the contrary, the Justice Department alleges that Trump pressured his vice president on multiple occasions not to make Joe Biden’s victory official in the US Congress.

The most striking piece of evidence is an alleged phone call between Pence and Trump on December 25, 2020, where, among Christmas greetings, the president of the United States until then would have asked Pence to “reject electoral votes.” in Congress. A move that would have blocked the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new president.

FILE – Vice President Mike Pence officiates with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as a joint session of the House and Senate is held to count the Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 election. November, at the Capitol in Washington, on January 6, 202 © AP / J. Scott Applewhite

“You know I don’t think I have the authority to change the outcome,” Pence replied to Trump’s proposal, according to the impeachment text. Later, on December 31 of that year, Trump would have called his vice president once again to pressure him not to make Biden’s victory official and, faced with Pence’s new rejection, the former president would have told him that “he was very honest.” .

From political allies to electoral rivals

After being partners in the 2017 elections, where they emerged victorious, Mike Pence and Donald Trump are now rivals in the internal elections of the Republican Party, where the candidate from the conservative bench for the 2024 presidential elections will emerge.

Trump tops the popularity charts among Republican voters. According to a survey organized by the American newspaper ‘The New York Times’along with the University of Siena, released last week, shows that 54% of Republican voters surveyed prefer Trump’s candidacy, compared to 3% who would rather see Pence as the Republican bet next year.

The new Justice Department indictments against Trump join criminal prosecutions of classified documents found at Mar-a-lago and allegations of bribery of porn actress Stormy Daniels that the former president is currently facing. Some processes that sow doubts about whether they are affecting —or rather benefiting— Trump’s political campaign to return to the White House.

With Reuters and AP