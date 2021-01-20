The outgoing vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, differentiated himself this Wednesday from Donald Trump and participates in the inauguration of Joe Biden, the new president of the North American country.

The transfer of command takes place in the Capitol without the presence of the outgoing president, who made his own farewell in the state of Florida.

Pence, who accompanied Trump throughout his term, did not go to greet the outgoing president at the foot of the plane on Wednesday, as other officials did. Instead, he preferred to go to the Biden swearing-in, a ceremony that Trump decided to avoid and thus break a tradition of more than 150 years.

In recent weeks, the vice president was the protagonist when he dismissed the request of Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment and declare Trump incapable of carrying out his tasks as President, after the attack on the Capitol by fans of the president.

Pence made it clear that he would not give in to pressure any more than he did when Trump demanded that he interfere with the session of both houses of Congress called to ratify Joe Biden’s victory in the elections last November. That was one of the many crosses he had with the tycoon.

