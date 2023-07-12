JFor decades the Germans were used to stable political majorities. But the days when two large and one small party took turns in government and opposition are long gone. Coalitions of three parties are now the norm at state level and have also arrived in the federal government since 2021.

Stephen Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

In 2014, the Free State of Thuringia was one of the first non-city states in which such a three-way constellation – in this case made up of Leftists, SPD and Greens – formed the government. A good five years later, that was no longer even possible in Erfurt. Since the left and the AfD together have held more than half of the state parliament seats, there was another novelty, a minority government without firm toleration. Left, SPD and Greens are missing four votes, which they either receive from the CDU parliamentary group or the FDP group – or not.

However, there is little hope of being able to return to reliable conditions in the state elections next year. In all previous surveys, practically nothing has changed in the initial situation. Last week, an infratest dimap survey commissioned by the MDR not only showed 34 percent for the AfD, but also a stalemate between the two realistic minority coalition options: the left, SPD and Greens as well as the CDU, SPD and FDP would each come to 35 percent, whereby the FDP would not even be represented again in the state parliament with four percent. In both variants, the gap to a majority would be even greater than before, and the political situation would be even more complicated.

Thuringia's former CDU chairman Mike Mohring wants to break up this tricky situation with an initiative that he had already made after the 2019 state election: opening the CDU to any kind of cooperation with the left.







Mohring: “Keep an eye on reality”

Both parties together still have more than half of all votes in the state parliament, in polls they currently come together at a good 40 percent. “The recipes of the past are no longer good,” said Mohring of the FAZ, on the contrary. “Nothing changes, except that the AfD becomes even stronger.” That is why the CDU should no longer wall itself in between right and left, but must break through the blockade.

That is out of the question for the AfD, but the CDU is already working with the left in the state parliament. She helped her prime minister into office, implemented a “stability pact” with her and decided on the budget together on several occasions. “We can’t rule out any cooperation from the outset,” says Mohring. “This inconsistency angers people and only helps the AfD.”

It is true that it is right to keep a maximum distance to the left and to fight for your own majorities. But you have to keep an eye on the reality on election night. He pleads not to limit oneself before the election and to see what is possible.







Others also think exclusion is wrong

Thuringia’s CDU board does not like the idea at all. The decision is clear, said General Secretary Christian Herrgott of the newspaper “Thüringer Allgemeine”. The CDU excludes coalitions and thus also cooperation with the AfD and the left. Mohring’s suggestion is an individual opinion, at the base there is “zero movement” for an opening to the left.

However, that is not entirely true: there are CDU politicians who cannot get anything out of the dogma. “In the end we decide to become insignificant,” wrote André Neumann, mayor of the district town of Altenburg in eastern Thuringia, on Twitter. “A government majority in Thuringia will only be achievable from autumn next year through a coalition between the CDU and Die Linke.”

The popular District Administrator of the Eichsfeld district, Werner Henning, also believes that the complete exclusion of the left is wrong. “I see bourgeois elements in the party and especially in Bodo Ramelow,” said Henning of the FAZ. Although he dislikes the sometimes educational habitus of the left, his experience from working with the left-wing state government is that you can “quickly and pragmatically reach a consensus can achieve for the good of the people”.

In any case, the left in the East is not a Maoist Revolutionary Guard, but a party with a thoroughly state-supporting attitude and a middle-class to middle-class electorate. Henning says he recommends his state CDU to “become more sovereign in their own bourgeoisie and in the Christian-grounded image of man”. When it comes to making politics for the people, the left is “a sensible partner in many respects”.

At the same time, both Neumann and Henning are staunch opponents of the AfD, which they experience every day in their local parliaments. Mohring, on the other hand, who had already sounded out a “project government” with the Union and the left in 2019 with the mediation of former Federal President Joachim Gauck, wants his proposal to be understood exclusively for the situation in Thuringia.

Answers to life cannot be given across the board with party congress resolutions and from outside, for example from West Germany or Berlin, but must come “from the country for the country”. “To break the deadlock, we need a majority government again,” he said. “On the other hand, if we continue as we have been, it will only get worse.”