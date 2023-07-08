DIn the opinion of its board member Mike Mohring, the CDU should not refuse talks with the left in the event of difficult election results after state elections. “When the situation is difficult, you have to be able to have conversations. That’s what the voters expect from us,” said the Thuringian of the German Press Agency on Friday in Erfurt.

Don’t “rule everything out” beforehand. It is not at all about coalition debates before elections, but about “having your head free to conduct substantive debates”.

The CDU has ruled out any coalition or coalition-like cooperation with the AfD and the left in a federal party conference resolution.

Difficult political situation in Thuringia

In Thuringia, where Mohring is a member of the state parliament, the CDU must free itself from a dilemma when dealing with leftists and AfD. “If you build walls like this and also say that the Greens are our main opponent, who should we even act with?” said Mohring in the capital podcast of “The Pioneer”.

He told the German Press Agency in Erfurt: “If you want to break through the blocking majority of the AfD and the Left Party, then you cannot be confined between walls. Otherwise you’re fine on your own, but you also have no prospects. ”His demand not to refuse talks if necessary was only related to the left, not the AfD.

The political situation in Thuringia has been extremely difficult for years. Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) leads a minority government made up of Leftists, SPD and Greens. The coalition is dependent on votes from the opposition in parliament. So far, these votes have mostly come from the CDU.







A state election is due in Thuringia next year, and polls indicate that it will again be extremely difficult to form a government. In the most recent Infratest dimap survey, the AfD came in at 34 percent – ​​first place. The left – currently the strongest force in the state parliament – came to 20 and the CDU to 21 percent. Without the left or the AfD, no government with a stable majority would be possible.

Mohring wants more freedom for the state associations

Mohring told the dpa about the firewall party conference resolutions on the left and AfD that they were “right in their time”, but now no longer reflect the reality of life. “You cannot answer this result of the state elections – if they turn out like this – with the old Bonn coalition models,” said Mohring.

He is not concerned with repealing the party congress resolutions. But he hopes that there will be the possibility for the local people to “be able to look at things as they are in real life” with the legitimacy of state party conferences. There must be trust that a body like a state party conference “discusses such a question and also makes a decision on it”.







After the 2019 state election, he had already spoken out in favor of a willingness to talk to the left in the event of a difficult election result. The extremely difficult formation of a government at the time culminated in the surprising election of the FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich as Prime Minister on February 5, 2020 with votes from the CDU, AfD and FDP. As a result of nationwide outrage, Kemmerich resigned a few days later. Mohring, then CDU state party and parliamentary group leader, lost his top positions as a result of this political tremor and is now a simple member of parliament.