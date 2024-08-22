British tycoon Mike Lynch was identified on Thursday (22) among the five bodies recovered inside the yacht that sank last Monday (19) off the coast of Sicily, in southern Italy, according to local press and a source to the agency. Reuters.

The lifeless body of the businessman, who was considered missing, was removed this morning from the sunken yacht at a depth of 50 meters and taken to land for an autopsy. Italian authorities have not yet officially spoken about the identification of the bodies.

The British-flagged yacht Bayesian sank on Monday night off the coast of the town of Porticello in the midst of a strong storm, with 22 people on board, 12 passengers and 10 crew members.

The tragedy had so far left one dead, Canadian chef Recaldo Thomas, and six missing: Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah; Morgan Stanley International bank president Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy; and the businessman’s lawyer, Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda.

On Wednesday (21), Italian firefighters managed to recover five bodies from the yacht and are trying to extract the sixth and last, amid great difficulties due to the depth and position of the ship after its sinking.

Lynch, 59, studied physics, mathematics and biochemistry at Cambridge University. He has launched several software companies and founded technology company Autonomy in 1996, which is why he has often been called the “Britain’s Bill Gates”.

In 2011, he sold his company to the computer giant Hewlett Packard (HP) for US$11 billion, which generated profits of US$800 million and a legal dispute lasting more than 13 years, from which he was acquitted last June.

HP said it found “serious accounting irregularities” at Autonomy and charged Lynch with 17 counts — later reduced to 15 — including fraud and conspiracy.

If found guilty, he could face up to 25 years in prison in the United States. Lynch has also spent more than a year under house arrest in San Francisco awaiting trial after being extradited from the United Kingdom in May 2023.