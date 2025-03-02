Mike Leigh: “When you are looking for money to finance a movie, it is no use to be a legend”

Mike Leigh is British cinema history. One of the filmmakers who have best portrayed the working class and family relationships (Secrets and lies), But also with an eye to capture those historical moments that crossed their country and configured the present (the undervalued Peterloo). At 82 he is still active and returns with My only family, A great film that takes the witness of Secrets and lies. Explicitly, by giving the protagonist Marianne Jean-Baptiste, whom he discovered in that film, and in a thematic way, by again nailing his scalpel in how a woman suffers depression making her a misanthipe on her own home.

Mike Leigh returns to his best cinema with a painful look at hopelessness in ‘My only family’

Leigh does a much more complicated job than it seems. He plays excess, and presents its protagonist in a tone that makes the viewer laugh with his bad milk. Until one realizes that perhaps he should not laugh, that perhaps that person is crushed by a life that gives him a single relief space. And there everything becomes more uncomfortable and the smile hurts. All commanded by the outstanding interpretation of Jean-Baptiste, who despite having won all the US critics awards did not achieve an Oscar nomination he deserved.

Despite his entire career, it has been complicated for Mike Leigh to build this movie. In fact, it has been the Spanish producer Mediapro who has made it possible. Leight explains with his British phlegm and that possesses between angry and sly that “it is useless to be a legend.” “Apparently, it has no advantage at all. If you stab it an old woman in the street, being a legend will not protect me from going to jail. And the same thing happens to raise money to make movies. It’s sad, and it’s very hard, ”says the director.

He believes that to make a film you have to follow the rules of the market, and he is concerned that that also influence the freedom of young creators. In particular, he believes that the need to comply with “different agendas compromises what you really want to tell, and that did not happen to the great painters, composers or novelists of the past, so it should not happen with the filmmakers of the present either”. “Young people are told here to put a man, here he puts a woman, things to make it more respectable, more woke, And that is a tragedy for young filmmakers that are not yet legends, but they have the same problem we all have, ”he says.

Despite his complaints, he has given the prominence to two black women over 50 years old and workers. But he makes it clear that he has done it because he wanted. “I have not done it for a type of propaganda, I have only wanted to be sincere and talk about issues that are endemic in society, and we care about that. Class and race are important issues to talk about, but none of those issues was our motivation, but to tell a real character, with multiple layers and that people can be recognized in it, ”he clarifies.





He grants that the directors no longer look at the working class in the United Kingdom, but does not want streaming, that they make all those decisions based on what the public wants or what the algorithms tell us that the public wants. Those are the things you are talking about now. ”





He highlights the need to be “sincere,” and try to make anything interfere with what you want to tell, and remember that he has made “movies above all kinds of people.” “Black people, white people, people from Northern Ireland on both sides of the division, I did a play on the Jews in London … I even made a film about upper class people. It is about portraying the whole society. That is the important thing, ”he remarks.

In My only family There is a commitment to a tone about to overflow, and although Mike Leigh acknowledges that it is something he controlled, he did not start designing the film out there. “The concept of tone is an abstraction in some way. The film has a tone, but it is marked by the theme that speaks and what happens in it, ”he clarifies.





In this film, he considers his actress almost like a cooker, since he did not pass a closed script, but it was a participatory process as always does with his actors: “Marianne told me about many people I knew, and I chose a couple of those people. Thus we started the process of closing his character, and we were developing, arguing, and working with the other characters with which the protagonist had a close relationship. We also made a lot of improvisation to create the world of the character in three dimensions. That helps prepare for later work, which is to go to the place and build a custom movie, ”he says.

“The starting point is to have a sense of shared life, a sense of humor about life and about people also shared. That is very important, because I know that I am working with an actor who not only knows that he can interpret any character, but also has a healthy sense of humor and is able to take the ship to the extreme, ”adds Mike Leigh. Together with Marianne Jean-Baptiste he has returned to take his ship to the best destination, and although being a legend does not help him, he is already producing his new film.