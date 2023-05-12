In “There’s Room in the Back”, Joel and Mike battled each other in a boxing ring in order to try to work things out. don gilberto trained the son of Charo, while Pacho the son of Anita Miller. In the América TV series, during the first round, both did not attack the other. This caused everyone to despair, since they had made bets with Felix. However, during the second, Jimmy’s brother used Jimmy’s strategies and won.

The third round was taken by the ‘Gringo Backward’, thanks to the advice of his coach. The last round defined everything. There, the lover of Macarena Montalban he knocked out Gaspar’s boss, to the point that he left him lying in the ring. Later, Mike was given his championship belt and told that he is now ‘The Legend’. VIDEO: America TV.

#Mike #knocked #Joel #won #fight #quotAFHSquot #quotNow #Legendquot