Washington.- U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson put on hold a vote today on a temporary spending bill that would keep federal agencies and programs funded for six months as it became increasingly clear the measure lacked support and a possible partial government shutdown looms.

The bill to continue funding the government when the new budget year begins Oct. 1 includes a requirement that people registering to vote must provide proof of citizenship. Johnson, R-La., signaled he would not back down from linking the two main pillars of the bill.

“There will be no vote today because we are in the business of consensus building here in Congress. With small majorities, that is what you do,” Johnson told reporters outside the House chamber. “We are having thoughtful conversations, family conversations within the Republican conference, and I think we will get it done.”

Congress must pass a stopgap spending bill by Oct. 1 to avoid a federal shutdown just weeks before the election. The measure was set to be voted on Wednesday afternoon, but Democrats are overwhelmingly opposed and enough Republicans have voiced opposition to it to raise serious doubts about whether the measure would pass.

The stopgap bill would maintain existing funding through March 28. Republicans who oppose the law argue that it keeps spending at levels they consider excessive. And some Republicans simply won’t vote for any continuing resolution, arguing that Congress should go back to passing its 12 separate annual spending bills instead of the one or two omnibus bills that have become the norm in recent decades.

Despite the bill’s dim prospects, Johnson had said Tuesday he would move forward with a vote. He has been concerned that some of the migrants who have entered the country across the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years could influence elections, even though it is illegal for noncitizens to vote and research has shown such voting is extremely rare.

“Congress has many responsibilities, but two primary obligations: to fund the government responsibly and to ensure that our elections are free, fair and secure,” Johnson said. “And that’s what we’re working on.”