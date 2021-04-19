Mike james it has achieved its purpose. The Portland player went to the United States after being rejected in Europe and looking to return to the NBA, where he had already played with the Suns and Pelicans, and has won a contract. He had been in the country for a few weeks, waiting for a call that would satisfy his wishes, and he has received it from one of the favorites: Brooklyn nets.

Dionysis Aravantinos and Antonis Stroggylakis, from EuroHoops, advanced the interest of the Nets and Chema de Lucas, from Movistar +, confirms that he will play in Brooklyn.

Enter, therefore, in the fight for the title after the bitter experience lived in the CSKA, where he was set aside for the decisive stretch of the season when he was being the best in the Euroleague.

The contract will run until the end of the season. The contract with the Nets, of course, because the one he keeps in Moscow and ends in 2023 remains to be seen how it is resolved. Andréi Vatutin, president of CSKA, has already warned that James’ search for an NBA job would have good implications for both parties because it would make a future termination easier if he found it, as it has ended up happening. The continuity of Dimitris Itoudis on the Russian bench is not at all clear and neither is the future of James, the player the coach expelled from the team.

For the Nets the priority, with James Harden out and the physical problems that Kyrie Irving has developed in recent years, is to protect the figure of the outdoors. The signing of Blake Griffin and the emergence of Nic Claxton even displaced DeAndre Jordan, the theoretical starting center, so the interior seems covered with Durant capable of playing with children and despite the surprising withdrawal of LaMarcus Aldridge, who has opened another A gap in the squad that will be filled by James. With these wickers, the debutant Steve Nash will fight to lead his boys to the Ring.