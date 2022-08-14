A fun PlayStation shared meme turns Breaking Bad’s Mike Ehrmantraut into God of War’s Kratos. Despite the obvious difference between the two worlds, both fictional characters share many characteristics, such as the absence of hair and a strange passion for murder.

The character of Breaking Bad is played by Jonathan Banks, with the elderly killer introduced in the second season of the series immediately becoming one of the prominent protagonists. Mike’s character’s popularity is to be credited to both Banks’ portrayal and the character’s stoic humor, which led to him playing a bigger role in the spin-off Better Call Saul. Despite his strong deductive and fighting skills, Mike has never been the protagonist of a video game.

Here’s what you’re gonna do. You’re not gonna be sorry, you’re gonna be better. The deer? You are hunting it, not chasing it. You only fire when I tell you to fire. NOT when you see it. NOT when it’s guard is up. Nice and easy. Do you understand, boy? pic.twitter.com/610nLUTN5y – PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) August 11, 2022



Perhaps this is why Playstation UK turned him into a meme by making him the protagonist of God of War. Considering the baldness and the eternal frown that the two characters share, a red tattoo was enough to make them very similar.

Source: Screenrant