“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series, has already broadcast its chapter 254 on América TV and fans can rest assured: Mike’s car is safe. As we have seen, Joel lent this car to Gaspar so that he can take Teresita for a walk for their anniversary, but he was almost carried away by a petty thief.It all worked out in the end, but the truth came out.

The loving couple returned to Joel’s workshop with the car intact; however, Mike discovered its use behind his back. Anger washed over him, but he didn’t fight this time, instead storming off in a huff. Macarena tried to defend her friend, although her crush told her that she was not up to jokes. After this, the ‘Fish-faced Boy’ says: “I already lost pe”, after seeing the couple happy together.