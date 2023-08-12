A new bomb exploded in ‘At the bottom there is room’: ‘Mike‘ found out the biggest secret of Macarena. As is known, both were about to get married in the América Televisión series, but Diego Montalbán’s sister decided to break the courtship without giving further explanations to who was going to be her husband. Now, the businessman has discovered the real reason behind her suffering. It turns out that his ex-girlfriend is really in love with Joel Gonzales and he found out after finding one of the reports with the name of her neighbor.

