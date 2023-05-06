During episode 212 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Macarena forgot her keys when she visited Charo at her house to give her a gift for her birthday. After this, Joel offered to take them and since he did not find her in the gallery, he went to the Maldini house and decided to go up to her room with a ladder that he found in Las Nuevas Lomas. When he arrived, she left the keys on her nightstand and sat on her friend’s bed. Sensing that she was comfortable, he fell asleep without thinking that Mike would soon arrive and surprise him.

He ‘backward gringo’ He arrived with some flowers for ‘Maca’ and was received by July, who told him to come up. When he opened the door, he discovered the owner of the workshop La leyenda sleeping peacefully and decided to call the police. “I am calling you to make a very serious complaint: an invasion of property,” the son of Anita Miller by phone.

After this notice, it is seen how the ‘Child fish’ leaves framed from the house of Francesca Maldini before the eyes of Felix, Teresa and Don Gilberto. At that moment, her mother also arrives desperate for her son. However, the ‘Noni’ ends up saving Joel, as she asks Mike not to continue with it. “There must have been something in it,” she tells the agent.

Tense scene between Mike and Joel

