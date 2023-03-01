He ‘backward gringo’ do your thing again! Now, she caught up with Joel with his nephew in a fun scene from “There’s Room in the Back.”

The ‘backward Gringo’ did his thing again in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 166 of the América TV series, Mike and Macarena arrived at the same beach where the Gonzales were. Joel tried to ignore them while he played with his nephew Richard Jr. However, it was a matter of time before the ‘Fish Boy’ was late again. This time, “Maldito Maic” endeared himself to Teresa’s son by having a brief conversation in English and building him a much larger sand volcano than the one young Gonzales was making.

Of course, Joel had no choice but to accept defeat again, almost, without much encouragement, due to the constant disappointments he has experienced with ‘Maca’ in love. In fact, before this unexpected visit from the new couple from Las Lomas, Charo made it very clear to the “Blonde” that she respects her decision to be with Mike, but that she will not support her in anything else so as not to see her son suffer .