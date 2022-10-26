Mike Davis, sociologist and activist. TAO RUSPOLI

Los Angeles, a vast, unfathomable and at times impenetrable city, has had chroniclers throughout the 20th century who help to understand it. Upton Sinclair did it with his works loaded with radical politics in the 1920s, when he came to California from New York, the state where he was born. John McPhee, the veteran writer who has documented the West inch by inch. Also Joan Didion, who integrated pop culture in her elegant pen or the influential historian of the State, Kevin Starr. Among dozens of writers and academics, it stands out quartz city (1990), a work that raised its author, Mike Davis, to the list of essential authors to understand the rich and chaotic capital of the western United States. Davis died this Tuesday at his home in San Diego, at the age of 76, as a result of esophageal cancer.

Davis was born in Fontana, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. During his childhood, he saw how the lemon trees in his town withered due to the pollution produced by a nearby steel mill. His mother had Irish roots and his father Welsh origins. Both left the East during the Great Depression to head for the promising West. His father was a butcher, a faithful believer in unions, but at the end of his life the man saw how industrial power crushed the labor movement and his pension was taken from him. “It’s very hard to see your parents lose their beliefs,” Davis told Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Pessimism marked the work of this Marxist academic, who affirmed that Los Angeles plays a double role, that of utopia and dystopia of advanced capitalism. That great black shadow is projected over 40 years and a work made up of more than a dozen books of powerful prophetic capacity. In 2005, after the avian flu, he wrote The monster knocks at the door, an essay that warned of the danger of a catastrophic pandemic for humans. “We are going to see a national disenchantment that is going to reach the streets,” the author told this newspaper in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, when his text was reissued.

In 2020, Davis published alongside historian Jon Wiener Set the night on fire (Set Fire to the Night), a generous 800-page volume on anti-racist social movements fighting alongside blacks, Latinos, and Asians against a white corporate minority that controlled the police, the repressive force that controlled racial tensions. The fight had Los Angeles as the scene of a decisive battle in the sixties.

His most famous work, quartz city, is a 400+ page chronicle built on the Marxist theories of Gramsci and Marcuse to explain disparities and injustices in Los Angeles’ urban systems and neighborhoods. The villains are corrupt mayors, racist police chiefs, and developers like Harrison Otis and his son-in-law, Harry Chandler, who bought more than 45,000 acres of land throughout the city in the late 19th century (which later multiplied in value with the completion of of the aqueduct) while manipulating a corrupt business class with their newspaper, Los Angeles Times. The book also explains how neighborhood organizations prevented the city from rising to the top, like New York. The NIMBY (Not in My Back Yard), put a brake on developers preventing popular housing from being built. This element ended up depreciating the center and accelerated the homeless crisis during the 1980s, while the suburbs and wealthy neighborhoods became the urban model to follow.

quartz city it became a bestseller when it was published. It was described at the time as a work of excessive pessimism, but its scope and vision are today unquestionable. His first reading caused some East Coast critics to accuse him of a certain parochialism. “Sometimes he writes as if Los Angeles, protected by sea, mountains and desert, existed alone,” wrote Bryce Nelson in New York Times, in 1991. It became required reading soon after, in 1992, when the race riots erupted after the Rodney King beating, fueling all the oppressive dynamics Davis outlined in his book. Over the decades it has become a hit not to go of sociology. “I was absolutely shocked that people bothered to read this book,” Davis said in a 2020 podcast.

Winner of the famous MacArthur Scholarship for Geniuses in 1998, Davis never hid his provocative thinking. Urban Control: The Ecology of Fear, published the same year he got government aid, includes essay The case for letting Malibu burn where he argues how inexplicable housing policies of the City Council and the corruption of developers have allowed urbanization in an area where there are many forest fires. Some critical planners called Davis a “city-hating radical.”

A teenager who read Gandhi and the beatnik poets, he was first invited at age 16 to a San Diego rally for civil rights. It was an epiphany to see the vital investment that many made to fight against the system. After that he joined a political organization, Students for a Democratic Society. He had to drop out of school when his father got sick. He was a butcher and truck driver. The butchers’ union gave him a scholarship to study economics and history at the University of California at Los Angeles. Upon graduation, he edited left-wing publications and taught Urban Theory at the Southern California Institute of Architecture, where he was part of its faculty for decades.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been confined to his home in San Diego, where he lived with his wife, Alessandra Moctezuma (daughter of a cult Mexican film director) and their two children. In addition, he had two other children, born from one of his five previous marriages. “I have had two cancers,” he told EL PAÍS a couple of years ago. “My immune system is practically destroyed. Basically, I consider this a death sentence”, he said then, when he thought about the final battle. This summer, his wife, Alessandra, posted on Facebook that Davis had abandoned cancer treatments and moved into hospice care. In July, during one of his last interviews, Los Angeles TimesHe said he was sorry that his death had not been in the trenches, fighting.

