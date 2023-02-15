visited the restaurant Diego Montalban and gave him a couple of suggestions. what did he say Mike And how did your almost brother-in-law react in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

He ‘backward gringo’ he wants to claim another victim in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 156 of the América TV series, Mike did his thing again and gave Diego Montalbán a couple of suggestions after going to his honorable restaurant. However, the chef’s reaction was not at all positive when his almost brother-in-law pointed out some deficiencies that he picked up during his visit. And now, Francesca wants to make it the new administrator of his business, something that made the cook’s hair stand on end.

Meanwhile, it seems that the ‘Damn Maic’ continues to earn the appreciation of all the women of Las Nuevas Lomas, but the contempt of the more emotional men like Joel and Hiro. Even Cristóbal got jealous when he found him dancing with July. Will he come new “Rap del Gringo atrasador”?