Mike Bravo, the controversial impersonator of Marilyn manson, decided not to continue in the competition of I am, great celebrities.

At the gala on April 17, it was reported that the participant stepped aside due to force majeure. More members of Bravo’s family are in very poor health and you have decided to dedicate yourself to their care.

“I found out about his resignation due to family issues, Mike just answered me and told me about the resignation issue. I have taken it in a very surprising way at the beginning, because I did not think that this situation was going to happen. We are in the middle of the competition and I think this was not feasible, but it is understood for family reasons“Gaona said.

“We had some differences during rehearsals, but when we come down from the stage we are friends, dedicated to solving things in a professional way. For my part, I will continue in the competition leaving everything on stage . The only thing left for me is to say that the show has to go on, ”added the contestant.

As you remember, Mike Bravo starred in a rather uncomfortable moment in rehearsals with his duo José Gaona.

Finally, in the absence of ‘Marilyn Manson ‘, Mariano gardella, imitator of Jon Bon Jovi, entered the competition to accompany José Gaona.

