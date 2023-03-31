Is dead Mike Berlinnindustry veteran who created the series Bubsy and was a founder of Blank, Berlyn & Co., known today as Bend Studio. He passed away this week at the age of 73.

Berlyn began his career in the games industry in 1981, helping to publish Oo-Topos. Over the next several years Berlyn worked for companies such as Sentient Software, 989 Studios, EA and Activision and titles like Zork, Altered Destiny and the graphic adventure Suspended: A Cryogenic Nightmare.

He is most famous for creating the platform series Bubsydespite having only worked on two games of the same, namely 1993’s Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind and 1996’s Bubsy 3D.

In 1992 Berlyn and Marc Blank founded the firm Blank, Berlyn & Co., later known as Eidetic and now as Bend Studio, one of the PlayStation Studios teams. He left the company during the development of Siphon Filter, as he was dissatisfied with the gaming landscape of the time and the nature of the project.

In addition to his successes in design and programming, Berlyn had a brief stint as a novelist. In the early 1980s he published The Integrated Man and Crystal Phoenix, and his last book by him was The Eternal Enemy from the 1990s.

Let’s make our own condolences to Berlyn’s family and friends.