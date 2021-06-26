Melissa Noblega surprised the judges of La voz Perú by interpreting “La dueña soy yo” by Susan Ochoa. After his powerful show, Eva Ayllón asked him why he had not appeared before in the Latina program.

The young participant said that her dream of making her talent known was truncated because suffered from bullying and that generated many insecurities.

“It is the first time that I am on screen, in The voice Peru. I did not dare before because I had many insecurities, more than my voice, I think it was because of my build, I suffered bullying in my hometown of Tacna, I got carried away by the bad comments that made me feel sad , wrong and I thought I could not get to where I am, “revealed Melissa Noblega.

The young woman’s words moved the coaches of La voz Peru, especially Mike bay, who dedicated a few words of encouragement to him.

“I have a way of thinking about beauty and I want to put it here. I see a beautiful woman standing there and I not only see a beautiful woman, but a brave woman fulfilling her dreams. and that is worth more than anything. You are not in love with a mirror, you are in love with yourself and that makes us see you with the same eyes. I don’t know what others will say, but I see you beautiful. I congratulate you on that, “said Colombian singer Mike Bahía.

Daniela Darcourt identified with the contestant’s story and said that she was criticized in the past for her physical appearance and they advised him to change to supposedly succeed in music. The gravy boat steadfastly refused and remained true to her ideals.

“Today I dress as I please, I speak as I please, and I am as I please, and I’m in this chair for being how I wanted to be“, he pointed.

La voz Peru, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.