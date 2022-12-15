The wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña was postponed due to the protests in different areas of Peru. The couple saw fit to change the date of their marriage despite the few days remaining on this special day.

According to Magaly Medina, both hired an artistic celebrity from the international media to animate the night, which surprised viewers with the two names he launched. “It is a wedding where there will even be foreign guests. (…) Surely they are going to have to reschedule the guests because, apparently, they have hired a great musician. It is said that it would be about Mike Bahía or Manuel Turizo ”, she assured. VIDEO: ATV.