Mike Bay He moved his fans by announcing that he will return to Peru soon. The singer is one of the invited artists of “Together in concert”, an event that will bring together other Latin exponents such as Danna Paola, Piso 21 and María Becerra. In an exclusive conversation with La República, the artist revealed how he feels about returning here.

Also, the interpreter of “Busciendote” was encouraged to manifest for the first time about the scandal that unleashed the statements of a young Peruvian on social networks, who claimed that the Colombian artist had cheated on Greeicy with her. Finally, he recalled the best moments of his time on “La voz Peru” and how he is experiencing his new facet as a father.

About this musical visit to Lima that he will carry out, Mike said: “Peru, for me, is a home, and that is how the public has made me feel. On this occasion, I will be at an event with such important artists for Peruvians, and presenting many songs that I have not sung with the people makes me very emotional”.

These are the artists that will participate in the 2022 edition of “Together in concert”. Photo: 3 Puntos Comunicaciones

YOU CAN SEE Mike Bahía sends greetings to Peruvians for National Holidays: “I miss you, see you soon”

This is how Mike Bahía describes his experience in “La voz Perú”

Mike Bay became one of the most beloved Colombians in our country after participating in “The voice Peru” as a coach. The singer, who stood out in the competition because his contestant was about to win the show, remembers this moment in his professional life with great affection:

“Without a doubt it is one of the most beautiful chapters of my life. One ventures to put his image in a reality show, to do it well or badly. When I participated as a contestant in the reality show (“La voz Colombia”), it didn’t go well for me, but it showed me that I wanted to make music, even more so when they told me no. I did not close to moving on. Now, I see that moment as something beautiful because currently in my career, with so many achievements and things together, this show (“La voz Perú”) comes to validate me again. It gives me the possibility of sitting in the chair, with that great responsibility that I also participated in. I felt his dreams (referring to the members of his team) as mine”.

After highlighting the professionalism of Daniela Darcourt and Eva Ayllón, he even took them as a reference for national music, the producer also gave his perspective on how the music industry has grown regionally and in our country:

“Colombia has had a growth spurt from success stories long before, for example, Shakira and Juanes. When you achieve it at an international level, it’s not just that person who achieves it, but the entire team behind it. That is what I applaud about the music industry in Colombia, because there is one. Not only are there talents, but there are also people who are willing to bet on these talents. (…) I feel that Peru is in a first stage, in which new people who bet on new voices begin to appear. Also remember that families decide to support their children (to pursue an artistic career) because of success stories. Daniela Darcourt is a reference to that. It is a matter of time, because Peru has a beautiful musical history”.

YOU CAN SEE Mike Bahía and Greeicy forget alleged infidelity and embark on a family trip together

Paternity and scandal: Mike Bahía reveals new details of his personal life

Later, Mike Bay spoke about the new life he shares with the singer Greeicy, with whom they welcomed their first child in April this year. “Enjoying and learning. Observing her and applying everything. I think we are very well at this point, we have a beautiful baby. He is very healthy, Greeicy very happy. I am in a very beautiful stage. It is a journey that has begun and has no end, ”she assured.

Unfortunately, the musician has not only lived happy moments in recent months. The alleged joke on social networks, made by a young Peruvian woman, in which she claimed to have had a brief affair with him, caused the national and international press to begin to question her dear relationship with the interpreter of “Besos”. Given this, Mike made it clear why it was not talked about and what affected him the most about the scandal:

“Really, you give up certain things when your image is public. There are things you can control and others you can’t. That was a situation I had no idea about until the news came out, and if there’s one thing that made me sad, it’s that it overshadowed the news that, right in the city where we broke record ticket sales, tarnished by one of those things. I didn’t say anything because people know who I am and how I am. I found it very sad that the news of those seven thousand people singing my songs was contaminated with something that has no head or tail”.

Mike Bahía would have been unfaithful to Greissy with a young woman from Trujillo. Photo: Instagram / Greeicy / Betty Casas

How were the rumors of false infidelity born?