Mike bay confirmed that he will be part of the team of coaches of La voz Perú, a singing program that will be broadcast by Latin from next June. In this new season, the Colombian singer will be accompanied by Eva Ayllón and two other great figures of music.

Through his social networks, the interpreter of “Lovers” celebrated his entry into the Peruvian reality show with an emotional message. “I started being a participant in this program more than 6 years ago and, after much effort and dedication, today life sits me in the chair that turns, becoming a jury of La voz Peru,” he wrote. “Thanks to life that has given me so much!”, He added on his Instagram.

Mike Bahía also shared with said publication the promotional video where he appears on the set of The voice Peru encouraging participants to join their group. “I have the recipe for one of my team to be the winner of this competition,” the Latin Grammy winner is heard saying for best new artist.

It should be noted that the Colombian singer and songwriter is one of the great influencers of urban pop. Bahía has managed to stand out internationally and collaborate with renowned artists, such as Greeicy and Danny Ocean.

Eva Ayllón announces her participation in La voz Perú

A few days ago, it was revealed that Eva Ayllón will once again be a coach at La voz Perú. This information was released in one of the spots where the Creole singer promotes the premiere of the program.

“Come back to Latina in 2021, a great effort, after several years, in three versions, La voz Perú: La voz kids, for the little ones at home; The voice Peru, which is what we have done regularly, and La voz senior ”, mentions the interpreter.

The Creole singer will take on the challenge of preparing the artists who will step on the stage of La voz Perú. Photo: broadcast

