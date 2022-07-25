Mike Bay and Greeicy Rendón consolidated their relationship with a family trip with their son. The couple ignored the rumors of the singer’s infidelity with a Peruvian, while he offered a concert in the country, and left their city to enjoy a weekend.

On Instagram, the young woman shared photos of how they spent it, they spend it away from the stage and reflectors. “OUR FIRST TRIP TOGETHER. Mike had a creative camp and he invited us to join him ”, he wrote in a post.

According to what he said, it is the first time they go out with their first-born. “The truth? She was curious how she was going to behave, since it was the first time away from home, “added the artist.

“ A new place, very hot, mosquitoes … finally a thousand questions and it was wonderful. This guy earned his spot on every ride from now on,” Greeicy concluded on his post.

Greeicy and Mike Bahía continue to be united after the scandal. Photo: Capture/Instagram

What is known about the alleged infidelity of Mike Bahía?

A young woman named Betty Casas published a video on her social networks suggesting that she had had a meeting with the former jury of “La voz Perú”, after a concert in the city of Trujillo.

“Will they be able to have Mike Bahía on their ‘kiss list’? I do … call me international, ”the young woman is heard saying in the clip she shared.

She made a chat public, where the singer would have written the following text: “I’m going to meet with the businessman, but when that meeting is over, it may be.” This generated the rejection of the interpreter’s fans.

Young man said it was all a lie

After a few hours, the woman deleted the video and restricted access to her account. Later, she clarified what happened.

“I don’t understand all the curiosity that they are creating for a simple joke that I made in close friends. Be careful who you trust, really, my ultimate intention is to get this whole circus going. Those who know me know how fucked up I am, and this was just that, a fuck. Please avoid making comments if you are not even close to me, much less know me, ”she put on her networks.

Young woman from Trujillo, linked to Mike Bahía, speaks out. Photo: capture Instagram / Betty Casas

How did the romance of Mike Bahía and Greeicy come about?

Mike Bahía and Greeicy are one of the Colombian couples most loved by many. Both have been together for just over 10 years and as a result of that romance their son was born on April 21.

The singer told in a program how they met. “Coincidentally, the girl I was with introduced him to me and we didn’t talk much, there was a two-minute conversation, but I don’t know, the days went by and this man stuck in my head. I was the one who conquered him,” she recalled.