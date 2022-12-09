Mike Bay and Greeicy offer a spectacular concert at the National Stadium on the night of this Thursday, December 8. Michelle Soifer was chosen to be the opening act for the show that the famous couple announced. However, various criticisms arose on social networks against the former reality girl because many people assured that there are Peruvian singers with a better musical career than hers.

Despite the harsh comments, Michelle Soifer ignored him and appeared on the concert stage. The former member of “Esto es guerra” surprised her by interpreting the cumbia “El bombón asesino”, the song with which the national artist achieved fame when she was very young.