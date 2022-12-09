The wait is over. Mike Bahía and Greeicy Rendón They finally jumped on the stage of the National Stadium to carry out their hopeful concert that is part of their “Lovers Tour 2022” tour. As recalled, its presentation was agreed for Wednesday, December 7, but the dissolution of Congress and the subsequent vacancy of Pedro Castillo prevented it from being held, so the organizers decided to postpone it until this Thursday.

The famous couple of artists did not wait any longer for their thousands of fans who filled their locations and after the presentations of Michelle Soifer and Nicole Favre, they made their appearance. As expected, his followers let out a deafening cry and then began to chant the best hits of the Colombians, who also thanked them for the love they received.

Mike Bahía and Greeicy made their Peruvian fans wait

Initially, the producer in charge of this concert reported that both Mike Bahía and Greeicy would appear before their audience at 7:00 p.m. However, the time came and the artists gave no sign, so the fans at the National Stadium began to get impatient and some even used their social networks to express their discomfort.

There were those who echoed the prices of alcoholic beverages for sale and compared it with the presentations of Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny. According to the comments, the glass of beer cost 25 soles, indicating a 100% increase in value compared to the aforementioned shows.

Why was the Mike Bahía and Greeicy concert postponed?

As is known, on Wednesday, December 7, Peru experienced a highly convulsed political environment after the now former president Pedro Castillo carried out a coup after dissolving the Congress of the Republic and decreeing a curfew. Hours after this failed attempt, this body itself vacated the chief of command, thus annulling the previously announced measures.

Mike Bahía and Greeicy announce concert cancellation. Photo: facebook

However, the organization of the Mike Bahía and Greeicy concert decided to postpone the show for this Thursday, December 8 because there was still an atmosphere of confusion in the Peruvian population. Despite all the inconveniences, the National Stadium looks almost packed with thousands of fans who will enjoy the best of the Colombian couple’s repertoire.