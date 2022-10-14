Mike Bay and Greeicy Rendón will be together for the first time in Peru as part of their successful tour “Amantes Tour”, where the couple promises special and unique moments full of many surprises, music and dance. Since the news was announced, fans have been wondering which artist could be the one to appear at the event. Today, the surprise has been revealed: it is the Peruvian singer Michelle Soifer, who has previously participated in the Zyon and Lennox concert.

Michelle Soifer will be the guest artist at the Mike Bahía and Greeicy concert in Lima

The singer Michelle Soifer announced, with great enthusiasm, on her social networks that she will participate with her best hits such as “La nena”, “Bye bye”, “Tempo”, among others, in the concert of the Colombian couple Mike Bahía and Greeicy , which will take place on December 7 at the Arena Peru.

“You can’t imagine how happy I am. I will be part of this great concert. I am very excited ”, reality girl Michelle Soifer wrote.

Michelle Soifer revealed that she will launch two new songs at the concert

The interpreter of “La nena”, Michelle Soifer, will go to the Mike Bahía and Greeicy Rendón concert full of surprises, as the Peruvian singer also revealed that she will release two new songs that day to the delight of her followers.