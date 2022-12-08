Mike Bahía and Greeicy Rendón They are already in Lima a few hours away from giving a concert at the National Stadium. It was learned that the couple of artists arrived in Peru aboard their private jet, which landed at the airport Jorge Chavez of Callao around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6.

Through her social networks, the author of “Más Fuerte” shared part of her journey in our country and showed some incidents of her air travel. Greeicy and Mike arrived along with her son Kia, who has been accompanying them throughout their “Amantes Tour 2022 ″ tour of Latin American countries.

Mike Bahía and Greeicy are already on Peruvian soil. Photo: Greeicy/Instagram

Greeicy and Mike Bahía are already in Peru

“How I wish it was tomorrow. We see you Peru, Lima”, wrote the artist in a first state of Instagram. At another time, she showed the tender detail that some fans had with her baby by giving her a Peruvian chullo. The singer made her little one wear the garment inside her private plane on her way to the national capital.

Greeicy appreciated the tender gesture of her Peruvian fans with her baby. Photo: Greeicy/Instagram

“Thank you to our fans in Peru for this beautiful hat,” wrote Greeicy by way of thanks. Hours later, already installed in his hotel in Miraflores, Greeicy took the opportunity to delight his partner Mike Bahía and his descendant with his singing while playing the piano.

Who are the opening acts for Greeicy and Mike Bahía?

Michelle Soifer and Nicole Favre have been considered by the organization of the event to open the concert of Mike Bahía and Greeicy Rendón at the National Stadium. The time at which each one will debut on the stage is still unknown, but what is known is that both are very grateful for the opportunity that has been presented in their careers.