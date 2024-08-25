During the meeting, the situation in the south and emergency services in the areas of health, shelter, food, fuel, and the readiness of emergency cells in the regions were discussed, in addition to the results of communications with the relevant international organizations and civil society organizations that are partners in implementing the emergency plan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister confirmed that he is “holding a series of contacts with Lebanon’s friends to stop the escalation.”

Mikati considered that “what is required is to stop the Israeli aggression first, and implement Resolution 1701.

He also stressed “Lebanon’s position in support of international efforts that could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.”

The meeting was attended by Ministers Abdullah Bou Habib, Henry Khoury, Firas Abiad, Nasser Yassin, Amin Salam, Ali Hamieh, Walid Fayyad, President of the Council of the South Hashem Haidar, and Secretary-General of the Supreme Defense Council, Major General Mohammad Mustafa.

Israel launched heavy air strikes in southern Lebanon early Sunday in what it said was a preemptive strike against Hezbollah, while the militant group said it fired hundreds of rockets and drones to avenge the killing of one of its top commanders last month.