Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that he is seeking, by all available means, not to turn Lebanon into an arena for armed conflicts, starting from the south.

The National News Agency quoted Mikati as saying, in a joint press meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, that the relevant international resolutions must be “implemented, in order to put an end to Israel’s expansionist ambitions, and thus not link Lebanon’s stability and interests to extremely complex conflicts.” And endless wars.”

In turn, Cardinal Pietro Parolin from Beirut yesterday called on the parties to the conflict in the Middle East to accept “peace proposals” to stop the war in Gaza, indicating that the region, including Lebanon, does not need a war. Parolin said, “The Middle East is experiencing a critical phase. The Holy See demands that peace proposals be accepted, in order for weapons to stop on all sides, for hostages to be released in Gaza, and for the necessary aid to reach the Palestinian people without obstacles.” The second official in the Vatican considered that “Lebanon, the Middle East, and the entire world certainly do not need a war,” in light of mounting fears that the cross-border conflict that has been ongoing for more than 8 months will slide into a wide-scale war.