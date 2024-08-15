Ghada Jbeili, Khaled Abdel Rahman (Beirut)

During his meeting with French Foreign Minister Stephane Le Foll in Beirut yesterday, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed the importance of supporting the extension of the mandate of the international force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a period of one year, noting that Lebanon is counting on French support for this step, in addition to supporting the army and trying to spare the country war with Israel.

Mikati added: “In this difficult period we are going through, we can only be silent, patient and pray.”

In turn, French Foreign Minister Stephane Le Foll stressed the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza, considering it “the essential and necessary element that is indispensable if we want to discuss peace in the region.”

“My message is simple, which is to affirm France’s support for Lebanon in these troubling times in the regional situation,” Sigourney said in a press statement following his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

He added, “What matters to us is working to reduce the escalation, and this is the message I conveyed to the Lebanese authorities, and the same message I will convey to the rest of the countries in the region,” expressing his “hope to calm the situation in these very sensitive times.”

The French Foreign Minister affirmed his country’s continued support for Lebanon in order to achieve peace in the region and its support for the work of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), adding, “We are working within the framework of talks to ensure the renewal of UNIFIL’s work for the next 12 months, and this is what we are currently working for in the United Nations.”

During his meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the French Foreign Minister reiterated France’s support for Lebanon, its standing by its side, and its confidence in it.

The Lebanese government is working on alternative plans to the current emergency plan, which was based on the 2006 war.

Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam said in a special statement to Al-Ittihad: The size of displacement has exceeded the 100,000 barrier so far, and if the war expands, these numbers may double, as the cost of displacement is expected to reach about 100 million dollars per month, as we face a problem in securing this money.