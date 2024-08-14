Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said yesterday, “We are facing anxious opportunities for diplomacy that is moving to prevent war and stop aggression.”

Mikati said in a speech during a cabinet session that “foreign tours with foreign and Arab presidents and leaders have intensified due to the seriousness of the Lebanese and regional situation on the security of the region.”

He added, “What concerns us in preventing war and a ceasefire is stopping Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and Gaza to avoid the destruction, displacement, and killing it leaves behind in plain sight of the entire world.”