Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

Yesterday, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to protecting the security of brotherly and friendly countries, preventing the export of contraband to them, and preventing any harm to their societies.

Mikati made this statement while chairing a round table at the Grand Serail in Beirut on activating supply chain security in Lebanon through the container control program, and within the framework of the government’s plan to combat drug and contraband smuggling through the ports, organized by the Lebanese government and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The meeting was attended by the Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, the Norwegian Ambassador to Lebanon, Martin Yrtvik, the German Deputy Ambassador to Lebanon, Katrina Luck, the Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in the Middle East and North Africa, Christina Albertin, and the Regional Coordinator of the Container Control Program in the Middle East and North Africa. Wolfgang Agner.

Mikati reaffirmed “the commitment to protect our security and the security of brotherly and friendly countries and to prevent any offense directed at the brothers who have never left Lebanon, or to export prohibited items to them and offend their societies, and at the forefront of these countries is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He pointed out that “by examining the exported and imported containers, and ensuring their safety and that they are free of contraband, Lebanon will be able to restore the full movement of its exports, especially fruits and vegetables to Arab markets, especially the Gulf countries.”

For her part, the UN representative, Albertine, considered that “the meeting is of great importance due to the volume of sea container traffic, with about 750 million containers shipped annually in the commercial supply chain, accompanied by complex routes and smuggling methods adopted by drug dealers and other smugglers, which makes interception difficult.” . “To confront this danger, the Container Control Program seeks to build the capacities of member states to improve their ability to manage risks, maintain supply chain security, and facilitate trade at seaports, airports and border crossings in order to prevent cross-border crime and regulations and prevent smuggling of illegal goods across borders,” she added.

This comes as the Lebanese Hezbollah militia is intensifying attempts to expand its criminal activities to countries in eastern Europe, which is confirmed by the arrest of one of its most prominent financiers in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, following a pursuit that lasted for several years.

Those who follow the illegal activities of these terrorist militias do not rule out that their leaders will seek to focus in the coming period on these countries, in parallel with the frantic efforts that the militias have been engaged in for decades to forge criminal alliances with gangs and organized crime networks in Latin America.

The Hezbollah militia is in dire need to diversify its sources of revenue from criminal activities, in light of the tightening of the screws on it by law enforcement agencies in many countries of the world, in line with strict Western diplomatic and financial sanctions, with the aim of drying up its sources of financing, and reducing its chances of recruiting members and agents. new ones.

In statements published by the weekly “The Blitz” magazine on its website, the experts pointed out that the arrest of Mohamed Ibrahim Bazzi, the prominent “party” financier who was hunted in Romania, reveals that the desperate attempts to escape punishment are beginning to take a more serious form in Eastern Europe.