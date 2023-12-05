Mikati: Our primary goal is to spare Lebanon a major war

Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed yesterday that the primary goal of his government is to spare Lebanon from any major war that might occur.

In a statement, the Lebanese Prime Minister quoted Mikati as saying during his meeting with members of the consular corps in Lebanon that “negotiations will be held during the coming months through the United Nations for greater stability on the southern Lebanese border, starting with completing the implementation of Resolution 1701 and reaching agreement on the controversial border points with Israel.” ».

Mikati reiterated that “Lebanon is in the eye of the storm, asks for peace, and wants future generations to live in peace.”

He explained, “The main issue is to elect a new president for the country. If this is not done, Lebanon will be outside history and geography as soon as a peace table is held in the region.”

Yesterday morning, Israeli artillery bombed the outskirts of the border towns of Naqoura and Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

According to the National News Agency, the surroundings of the towns of Shihin and Al-Jabain in the Tire district of southern Lebanon were subjected to Israeli artillery shelling.