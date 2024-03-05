Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The caretaker Prime Minister in Lebanon, Najib Mikati, confirmed yesterday that negotiations regarding the truce in southern Lebanon will begin during the month of Ramadan, pointing out that the American envoy Amos Hockstein presented a proposal for a truce on the Lebanese-Israeli border and that it is currently being studied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mikati explained that the proposal focuses on how to fully implement UN Resolution 1701, pointing out that he will speak to the American envoy in the next two days, to discuss the Israeli position on the proposal to end the exchange of fire in southern Lebanon. Yesterday, three civilians, a couple and their son, were killed in an Israeli strike that hit a house in the town of Hula on the border with Israel in southern Lebanon, according to the official National News Agency. There has been almost daily exchange of shelling across the border between Israel and southern Lebanon, since the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 7th.

The American envoy Amos Hockstein had confirmed, the day before yesterday during his visit to Beirut, that a diplomatic solution is the only way out to stop the escalation between Lebanon and Israel. He told reporters: The United States believes that a diplomatic solution is the only way out to end the current hostilities.