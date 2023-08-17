The financial collapse that began in 2019 caused the currency to lose more than 90 percent of its value, paralyzed the financial system, and deprived depositors of access to their savings.

The government estimates financial sector losses at more than $70 billion.

Mikati said that parliament should hold a special session to pass a package of laws related to the recovery plan, restructuring banks and the financial gap at once.

He added in the House of Representatives after the failure to hold a parliamentary session due to the lack of a quorum, “All of them need an immediate solution, and if the House of Representatives does not convene to approve them within one basket, then there will be no economic stability in the country.”

Mikati said that the failure to take any action that would help Lebanon get out of the current crisis, may enter the country “into a series of crises.”

The International Monetary Fund recently said that if the status quo in Lebanon continues, public debt could reach 547 percent of GDP by 2027.