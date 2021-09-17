Mikati: Hezbollah’s introduction of fuel is a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

Najib Mikati, Lebanese Prime Minister

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian fuel shipments that Hezbollah had brought into the country were a “violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

“I am saddened by the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted him as saying in an interview with CNN.

But he added, according to statements published by his office on Twitter, “I have no fear of sanctions, because the operation took place in isolation from the Lebanese government.”

On Thursday, Hezbollah began bringing in trucks carrying fuel coming from Iran.

The tanker carried the fuel to Syria before bringing it to Lebanon in tankers. Both Syria and Iran are subject to US sanctions.

Source: Reuters