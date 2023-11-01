Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced yesterday that his country supports the “peace option,” and said in an intervention at the beginning of the cabinet session yesterday: “Enough with the wars in Lebanon, we are with the peace option.”

Mikati said: “Lebanon is present in all the diplomatic contacts that take place, and as I said before, there is a race between a ceasefire and things going away.”

He added: A ceasefire for a period of five days is necessary under a humanitarian pretext, and during this period international communications are active in order to complete the prisoner exchange process, to establish a permanent truce in order to agree on the lines required to bring peace to the region.

He continued: “Today, our country, Lebanon, enters the threshold of the second year of vacancy in the presidency of the republic, and this vacancy greatly affects the country because of what the presidency of the republic symbolizes and the basic role of the president,” calling for “accelerating the fulfillment of this constitutional entitlement, despite all the challenges, difficulties and crises.” that the country is witnessing.”

Mikati said: “Our government bears a national responsibility in exceptionally delicate circumstances, and we are carrying out our duties and repeating our call on all ministers to come and participate with us in bearing the responsibility.”