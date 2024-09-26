Mikati said in his speech at a Security Council session on the recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah: “We are facing Israeli violations of the sovereignty of the Lebanese state.”

He added: “Lebanese hospitals are crowded with hundreds of injured civilians, including women and children.

He continued: “We must pressure Israel to cease fire on all fronts, and we affirm Lebanon’s right to stability and security.”

He considered that the ongoing Israeli violations “undermine all calm efforts and will lead to further escalation in the region.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot revealed on Wednesday that France and the United States are working to reach a temporary 21-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel to allow time for broader negotiations.

“A diplomatic solution is indeed possible,” Barrow told the 15-member UN Security Council. “In recent days, we have been working with our American partners on a temporary plan for a 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations. The plan will be announced soon.”

Barrot, who will travel to Lebanon in the coming days, said that Paris worked with the parties to define the parameters for a diplomatic solution to the crisis under Security Council Resolution 1701, adding, “It is a difficult path, but it is possible.”

Resolution 1701 was adopted in the wake of the month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006, and expanded the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force, allowing it to help the Lebanese army keep parts of the south free of weapons or militants except those belonging to the Lebanese state, a dispute with Hezbollah.