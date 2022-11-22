Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called today, Tuesday, on members of parliament to cooperate in electing a new president for the country, “marking a new phase of recovery and advancement.”

Mikati said in a statement today on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, “This year’s holiday comes with anguish over an incomplete constitutional reality due to the vacancy in the position of the presidency of the republic, and over a legitimate concern for the present and the future due to the worst multifaceted crisis our country is going through.”

The Prime Minister pledged to proceed with the required national and constitutional action and work to restore health and stability to the homeland, saying, “Despite everything that is happening, we will maintain our belief that our unity is sufficient to rescue our country from what it is suffering, with the help of our brothers and friends in the world.”

Lebanon celebrates its independence anniversary on November 22 of each year, as France granted Lebanon full independence in this month in 1943.