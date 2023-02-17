Ahmed Mourad (Cairo, Beirut)

The head of the Lebanese caretaker government, Najib Mikati, considered yesterday that the presidency of the government and civil institutions constitutes an impregnable bulwark, as it makes great efforts to preserve the authority of the state and the prestige of laws, especially in light of the wear and tear that occurs in all the departments and institutions of the Lebanese state.

Mikati hinted that the security events that took place in the past two days in Lebanon came at the behest of “from somewhere,” explaining that while he chaired a meeting of the Central Security Council yesterday at the government headquarters in Beirut, in which the Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi participated, according to a statement issued. On the official website of Miqati, leaders and security officials also participated, “It was as if there was a (click of a button) somewhere, and through my follow-up of the burning acts in front of the banks, I asked myself whether these are really depositors, or is there a directive from somewhere to do so? What happened?

For his part, the Lebanese Minister of the Interior announced that the Central Security Council decided to “emphasize that all security and military agencies are asked to maintain and continue to maintain security and order, and not to tolerate a threat to public peace, and thus follow up on any action that may harm security and lead to encroachment on public and private property.” ». Mawlawi added, “The solution to the depositors’ crisis is not in this way, with riots or arson, and at the same time we want to preserve the security of citizens and the banking sector as a system and as a sector.”

Dozens of protesters in Lebanon destroyed branches of commercial banks in a neighborhood in the capital, Beirut, during the past days, and set them on fire, as well as blocked some roads, in protest against the unofficial restrictions imposed on withdrawals that have been in place for years, in addition to the rapidly deteriorating economic conditions.

The international community is calling on Lebanon to carry out reforms before approving loans and aid funds, but since the end of President Michel Aoun’s term at the end of October, the Lebanese parliament has failed 11 times to elect a president due to deep political divisions, with attempts to replace the caretaker government still failing.

The Lebanese arena is witnessing a wide debate about the constitutionality of holding the meetings of the caretaker government headed by Najib Mikati, and while one group considers it necessary to secure the life needs of the masses, another group considers it unconstitutional under the pretext that the constitution does not allow the caretaker government to exercise the functions of the President of the Republic while it lacks powers and parliamentary confidence.

The Lebanese analyst and writer, Maysa Abdel-Khaleq, explained to Al-Ittihad that Article 62 of the constitution stipulates that “in the event that the presidency is vacant for any reason, the powers of the President of the Republic shall be vested in a proxy by the Council of Ministers.” She did not specify whether it is a government with full powers or a caretaker government. While another constitutional article specified that the caretaker government exercises its powers in the narrow sense, as Article 64 stipulates that “the government does not exercise its powers before it gains confidence, nor after it resigns or is considered resigned, except in the narrow sense of caretaker.”

The Lebanese analyst and writer believes that there is no way for Lebanon now but to continue holding the sessions of the caretaker government, in order to run the country’s affairs and secure the people’s life needs, which is consistent with the constitution that allows it to exercise its powers within narrow limits until a new president is elected and a government with full powers is formed. Institutions return to life.