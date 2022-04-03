One of the most anticipated returns of the spring 2022 anime season is without a doubt the second wave of episodes of Komi Can’t Communicate. According to what was planned, it will be on April 6 that it will be available in Japan.

However, when it comes to Netflix fans will have to be more patient. The company behind this video on demand service announced that it will be in its catalog until the 27th of the current month.

It is to be imagined that it will again repeat the strategy of launching episodes on a weekly basis. That worked for him a few months ago.

However, the problem is that the company still does not handle the simulcast or simulcast, essential when it comes to anime.

In that sense Crunchyroll and Funimation they handle things much better, creating expectation every week. It is a model that this platform should adopt.

What to expect from the second season of Komi Can’t Communicate? Those who read the original manga surely know it well. However, what was seen in the most recent advance is that Komi keep looking for ways to relate to more people.

That is why several students will enter the scene. Some of them were present but no attention was paid to them, but now their turn has come. Lots of fun can be expected.

A Komi cosplay before the new episodes

So, to make the wait less anguished, we bring you a cosplay from komi-san made by Mirikashi Cosplay (@n_mirikashi). As can be seen, he managed to recreate this student in the best possible way.

The hairstyle he has, as well as the uniform he wears, is consistent with what has been seen in the manga and anime. Especially in regard to the colors handled in the animated adaptation made by the studio OLM. He has taken care of the details.

But something that also stands out in this cosplay is that the expression that has the cosplayer reminiscent of the main character Komi Can’t Communicate.

Yes, the same one that is half absent, half serious, that she takes to avoid making eye contact and that gives her an air of serenity.

But that’s just one way of dealing with the problem she has socializing with others. Only that his companions interpret it in a somewhat different way.

