It was confirmed in February that Mikami was leaving Tango Gameworks, the studio behind The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo and HiFi Rushwhich he founded in 2010 before selling it to Bethesda. Mikami is primarily known for his time in Capcomwhere he directed the first resident Evilits 2002 remake for Game Cube and Resident Evil 4, among other titles. He also directed Vanquish for PlatinumGames and produced Shadows of the Damned for Grasshopper Manufacture.

In 2020, Mikami He stated that he wanted to direct one last video game project before retiring, adding that he had no shortage of ideas and that they were not limited to the horror genre.

Last year, Mikami reiterated this objective in a conversation with the producer of Resident Evil VillageJun Takeuchi, in which he said:

“Another thing I want to do is my own game. Make another game. Right now, we are slowly preparing for that, and to make it work, I can assign all the annoying jobs to someone else to handle.”

The timeline of Mikami in X shows that he has been busy traveling during his free time, although he has also spent time playing some games. In the last six months, he completed Ghost of Tsushima (“It was a lot of fun, the last part was great”), he started playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and finished the remake of Resident Evil 4 (“I enjoyed it a lot”).

The founder of Grasshopper, Goichi Sudarecently said that he would like to make a new game of Shadows of the Damnedideally with the participation of Mikami.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Wherever I go Mikami, we are sure that he will continue to make amazing games. Let’s wait to see what he surprises us with now.