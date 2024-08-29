Capcom isn’t afraid to explore its past. Through collections, remasters, and remakes, multiple games from the company are available today. However, it seems that the only exception is Dino Crisis. Now, and to the disappointment of fans of this series, Shinji Mikami has said that the chances of seeing a new installment are low.

Recently, Shinji Mikami, director and producer of the series, has pointed out that Capcom would not be interested in giving Dino Crisis a new chance this time. This is what he said in an interview with Eurogamer:

“The genius of dinosaurs and the things you can do with them has been clearly demonstrated in recent years with Monster Hunter. Even if I decided to do a remake or a new version of Dino Crisis, I don’t think there’s much room for that kind of game right now since Monster Hunter has become such a big game. But yeah, it’s amazing. [la demanda]”.

While Mikami no longer works at Capcom, having a significant relationship with the Japanese company, it’s likely that he has some sort of insight, or simply knows the business so well that he can identify what works and what doesn’t. However, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Over the years, fans have demanded the return of dinosaur survival horror, but their prayers have gone unheard.

Although the possibility that we will eventually see a remake, or even a collection consisting of the first three titles, is not ruled out, It seems that this is not in Capcom’s plans for the moment.. In related topics, fan creates remake of Dino Crisis using Unreal Engine 5. Similarly, this is what a realistic version of this title would look like.

Author’s Note:

It’s a real shame that Dino Crisis seems to have been forgotten by Capcom. Even a collection of the first three titles would be more than enough to appease fans. However, a remake or reboot would be the right direction for the series at this point.

Via: Eurogamer