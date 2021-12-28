Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Brazilian coach, Rogerio Micale, Al Dhafra confirmed that his team is looking for victory against Al Nasr tomorrow, Thursday, when the two teams meet in the opening round of the 12th round of the ADNOC Professional League. In the 13th round to finish the first round in a good position in the competition standings.

He said: We played good matches in the last period, including our match against Al-Ahly youth, and the team is developing remarkably, but we have faced competing teams in the last rounds, and Al-Nasr is a strong team coming from a loss in the last round, and we need high concentration in front of it to get a positive result. We will hire the right player in The right position, and we hope to perform strongly and win, before facing Al-Orouba at the end of the first half of the tournament.

He added, “We lose Leonardo Pereira’s efforts in this match after he was injured against Shabab Al-Ahly last Sunday. We hope that he will recover quickly, and we will renew the basic elements in the final training.” With them, let’s improve our position, and we will do our best in front of the victory, in order to win.